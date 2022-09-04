Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Broadwind from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadwind has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.35. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.69.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth $39,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 256,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 53,018 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 3.4% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,726,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 56,671 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

