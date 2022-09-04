Brokerages Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Target Price at $26.57

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIII shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 4.7 %

GIII opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $945.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $33.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.