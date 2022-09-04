Brokerages Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target at $24.43

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.43.

LUNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,740,651.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Pulmonx Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Pulmonx by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 361,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,200 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,720,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 66,707 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,087,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after acquiring an additional 285,580 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.43. The stock has a market cap of $676.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.77. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $45.49.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 103.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Stories

