Brokerages Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target at $24.43

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.43.
LUNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx
In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,740,651.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx
Pulmonx Price Performance
Shares of LUNG stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.43. The stock has a market cap of $676.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.77. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $45.49.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 103.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
Pulmonx Company Profile
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
