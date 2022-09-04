Brokerages Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Price Target at $47.01

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.01.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Schlumberger
Schlumberger Trading Up 3.3 %
SLB opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.86. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schlumberger (SLB)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.