Brokerages Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Price Target at $47.01

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Up 3.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.86. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

