Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Price Target at GBX 154.50

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 154.50 ($1.87).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($459,369.86).

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

LON:VOD opened at GBX 113.84 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £31.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,897.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.61. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71).

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.