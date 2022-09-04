Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Price Target at GBX 154.50

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 154.50 ($1.87).
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 25th.
In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($459,369.86).
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
