BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $11.46 million and $62,510.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00792202 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835857 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015517 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad.

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.