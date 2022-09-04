Busy DAO (BUSY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $160,151.70

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Busy DAO has a total market cap of $160,151.70 and approximately $54,547.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Busy DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Busy DAO has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Busy DAO alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834683 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015566 BTC.

About Busy DAO

Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,076,323 coins. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology.

Buying and Selling Busy DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Busy DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Busy DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Busy DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Busy DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Busy DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.