Callisto Network (CLO) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $60,242.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.35 or 0.07895882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00162448 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4,459.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002169 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

