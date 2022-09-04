Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KNOS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of KNOS stock opened at GBX 1,376 ($16.63) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,744.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,267.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,263.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. Kainos Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 954.50 ($11.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,100 ($25.37).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

