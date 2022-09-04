Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.82 million-$215.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.32 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.49 EPS.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

About Canada Goose

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

