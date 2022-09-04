Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$222.50.

Several research analysts have commented on CTC.A shares. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a C$208.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

TSE:CTC.A opened at C$157.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$150.25 and a 12 month high of C$197.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$166.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$174.33.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

