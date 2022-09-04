Carry Market Capitalization Reaches $39.29 Million (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $39.29 million and $279,720.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00051228 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000208 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Buying and Selling Carry

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

