CateCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1.30 Million (CATE)

CateCoin (CATE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. One CateCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CateCoin has a total market capitalization of $27.66 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CateCoin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CateCoin

CateCoin (CATE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 88,512,220,866,224 coins and its circulating supply is 32,637,761,699,941 coins. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @cateclub. CateCoin’s official website is catecoin.club.

CateCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catecoin is a cat-themed decentralized meme-based cryptocurrency that provides a platform to meme makers. It launched Catecoin with the intention to add real value to the meme world. Catecoin will allow meme creators to create and earn with their memes in a Decentralised way.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CateCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CateCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CateCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

