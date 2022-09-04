CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,503 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of CBRE Group worth $37,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,295,000 after acquiring an additional 88,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,545,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,561,000 after acquiring an additional 150,278 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,870,000 after acquiring an additional 118,543 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,869,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112,852 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRE. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

CBRE traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.74. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

