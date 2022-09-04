Celo (CELO) Price Tops $0.83 on Major Exchanges

Celo (CELO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Celo has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00004186 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $383.27 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,324,704 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. Celo’s official website is celo.org. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

