Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.97.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$10.43 and a twelve month high of C$31.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.42.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$19.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 4.3299998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total transaction of C$1,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$648,922.28. In related news, Senior Officer Gary Frederick Molnar sold 36,036 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$900,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,074,775. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total transaction of C$1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,523 shares in the company, valued at C$648,922.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,529.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.