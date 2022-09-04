Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Boosted by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,224 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.28% of Centene worth $135,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,456,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Centene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Centene by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after buying an additional 3,350,045 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Centene by 8,192.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,169,000 after buying an additional 1,620,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Centene by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after buying an additional 1,599,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.05. 2,299,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Centene to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.26.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

