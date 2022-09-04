Ceres Achieves Market Cap of $176,718.36 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $176,718.36 and approximately $935.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for $32.06 or 0.00162101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

