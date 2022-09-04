Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 993,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,045 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $62,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics by 401.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Axonics by 15.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the first quarter worth $200,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Price Performance

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $70.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.86. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Activity at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $547,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,178.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $547,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,600 shares of company stock valued at $10,906,241 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Stories

