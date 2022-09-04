Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) by 473.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,325 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.95% of European Wax Center worth $17,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. MIG Capital LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the fourth quarter valued at $17,356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in European Wax Center by 43.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 329,614 shares during the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the fourth quarter valued at $8,915,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the fourth quarter valued at $4,951,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the fourth quarter valued at $4,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

European Wax Center Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of EWCZ opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -660.45. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. European Wax Center had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

European Wax Center Profile

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.