Champlain Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CI&T worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CINT opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CI&T Inc has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

