Champlain Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,191,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,919,240 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.80% of Terminix Global worth $99,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMX. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Terminix Global by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Terminix Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 0.75. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $48.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Terminix Global

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Terminix Global from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

(Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.