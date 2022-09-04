Champlain Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,310 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $38,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $372,807.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $372,807.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $216,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,050.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,122 shares of company stock worth $878,957 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

SYBT stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.83 and a 52-week high of $72.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

