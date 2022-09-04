Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 110,745 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,234,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,745 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $86,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 21.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,633,000 after purchasing an additional 151,405 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 393,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIMC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Down 1.6 %

AIMC stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Articles

