Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 42,270 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,270 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 3.16% of Palomar worth $50,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 133.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 24.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $83.93 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $939,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,534,308.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,927 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,691. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

