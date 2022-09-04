Champlain Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,711,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of DexCom as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,130,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in DexCom by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 73,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,358,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

DexCom stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 170.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $420,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

