Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Up 1.6 %

CEMI stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

Institutional Trading of Chembio Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

