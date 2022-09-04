Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHWY. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chewy to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.39.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE:CHWY opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Star purchased 181,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star bought 181,478 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Star purchased 36,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 592,525 shares of company stock worth $21,341,163. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Chewy by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

