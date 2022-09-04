Chihuahua (HUAHUA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $71,828.00

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Chihuahua has a market cap of $10.20 million and $71,828.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chihuahua coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chihuahua has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00837526 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015544 BTC.
Chihuahua Coin Profile
Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 coins. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuamoney.
Buying and Selling Chihuahua
