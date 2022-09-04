China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZNH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, China Southern Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold.

China Southern Airlines stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 55.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 59,104 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,744,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

