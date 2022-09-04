China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZNH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, China Southern Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold.
China Southern Airlines Price Performance
China Southern Airlines stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
About China Southern Airlines
China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
