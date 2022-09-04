Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises 1.5% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 142,621.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,065 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $84.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

