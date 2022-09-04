Citigroup Begins Coverage on Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.4 %

DBX stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $273,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,390,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $273,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,390,032.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,632,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,383,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,115. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Dropbox by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 543,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dropbox by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dropbox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 131,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dropbox



Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

