Citigroup Begins Coverage on Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Dropbox Stock Down 0.4 %
DBX stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $32.59.
Insider Transactions at Dropbox
In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $273,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,390,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $273,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,390,032.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,632,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,383,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,115. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Dropbox by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 543,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dropbox by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dropbox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 131,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
