Citigroup Begins Coverage on Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $457.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paycom Software to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $390.67.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $344.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.28. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 152,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $479,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 13.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 346,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 91,650 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

