Citigroup Begins Coverage on PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.88.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT stock opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.89% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Articles

