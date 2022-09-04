Citigroup Begins Coverage on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.00.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $158.54 on Thursday. Workday has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.54 and a 200-day moving average of $153.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $688,093,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,629 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,255,000 after purchasing an additional 791,143 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 8,913.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,383,000 after buying an additional 678,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

