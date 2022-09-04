Citigroup Lowers Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target to $1.50

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $1.55 to $1.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Skillz has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $523.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skillz by 350.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

