Citigroup Lowers Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target to $1.50

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $1.55 to $1.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.71.
Skillz Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Skillz has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $523.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.37.
Institutional Trading of Skillz
About Skillz
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skillz (SKLZ)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.