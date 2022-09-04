Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 11,006 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,867 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.05. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.