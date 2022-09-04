Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,380 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,192,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,584,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,906,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,072,000 after purchasing an additional 109,954 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,195,755 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18.

