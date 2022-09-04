Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $17.48 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,631 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 154.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $390,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.62.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.24. 6,795,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,057,823. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.04. The company has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.