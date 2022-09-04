Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,402 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,326 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $15,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Ford Motor by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 114,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 76,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 64,565,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,891,047. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.