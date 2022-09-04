Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 4,287 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $54,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 72,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140,215 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,502,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.47. 28,234,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,325,299. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

