Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 5,968 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,086,000 after acquiring an additional 397,541 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 176,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,888 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,568,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,258,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

