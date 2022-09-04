CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.20.

Insider Activity

CME Group Trading Down 2.4 %

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $194.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.