CoinEx Token Achieves Market Cap of $30.71 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $30.71 million and $376,189.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,862.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00036120 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022152 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CET is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

