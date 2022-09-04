CoinFi (COFI) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

CoinFi (COFI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinFi has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a total market cap of $247,854.10 and approximately $19,062.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About CoinFi

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com.

CoinFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

