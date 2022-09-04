ColossusXT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $22.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001892 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,951,690,768 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

