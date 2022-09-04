Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Position Cut by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126,078 shares during the period. Commercial Metals accounts for 3.6% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $45,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have issued reports on CMC. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.13. 620,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,719. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

