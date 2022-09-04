Comparing ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX) & Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ITHAX Acquisition and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITHAX Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Virgin Galactic -9,801.09% -40.77% -27.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ITHAX Acquisition and Virgin Galactic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITHAX Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Virgin Galactic $3.29 million 449.80 -$352.90 million ($1.42) -4.03

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ITHAX Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virgin Galactic.

33.9% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ITHAX Acquisition and Virgin Galactic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITHAX Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Virgin Galactic 5 4 1 0 1.60

ITHAX Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.80%. Virgin Galactic has a consensus target price of $8.80, indicating a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than ITHAX Acquisition.

Summary

ITHAX Acquisition beats Virgin Galactic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITHAX Acquisition

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles. The company serves private individuals, researchers, and government agencies. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc.

