Cormark Boosts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$157.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Veritas Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$151.26.

BMO opened at C$121.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$126.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$135.99. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$118.79 and a one year high of C$154.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

