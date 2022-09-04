Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.28.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:COST traded down $10.06 on Friday, reaching $519.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,001. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $521.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.97. The company has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

